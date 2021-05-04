The European Union is proving its support for the Western Balkans countries with its delivery of Pfizer vaccines, said EU spokeswoman Ana Pisonero.

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is in Macedonia today, as part of his Balkan tour with Austrian Minister Karoline Edtstadler, during which Macedonia will receive 4,680 doses of vaccines. This is part of what should become regular deliveries of vaccines.

Pisonero added that the region is receiving 3.3 billion EUR in funding to cushion the blow of the economic crisis linked to the pandemic.