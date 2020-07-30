European Union countries decided to leave their black list of Balkan countries unchanged until at least September. That means that over August Macedonian citizens will not be allowed to travel to most EU countries, given the high level of infections and mortality from the epidemic.
The entire region is going through a major spike in the illness, with Macedonia having the worst outcomes. One exception is Bulgaria, which recently opened its border for Macedonian citizens, provided they have a recent negative corona test.
