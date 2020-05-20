European Commissioner in charge of enlargement Oliver Varhelyi announced that the negotiating framework for Macedonia and Albania will be prepared in June.

This framework then needs to be approved by the individual EU member states. Speaking before the European Parliament AFET committee, Varhelyi also said that the progress reports on the candidate countries will be postponed for September because of the coronavirus epidemic and its effect on the ability of the countries to implement reforms needed for enlargement. In September, Varhelyi said, the EU will also likely come out with an investment plan for the Balkans.

Macedonia is likely to face pressure from Bulgaria for concessions linked with historic and national identity issues before the negotiating framework is approved.