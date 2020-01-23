The European Commission will postpone the publication of its new enlargement methodology by at least a week. The new set of rules for bringing in new member states, which France insists on, was supposed to be published on January 29, but spokeswoman Ana Pisonero said it will be published a week late at the earliest.

Pisonero said that the Commission will stand by its recommendation that Macedonia and Albania are allowed to open their accession talks. France vetoed this decision in October, demanding more reforms and changes in the accession process but also changes in the way the EU is ran.