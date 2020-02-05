The European Commission is presenting its new methodology for enlargement, which was prepared after France blocked the opening of accession talks with Macedonia and Albania in October. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new methodology is “credible and dynamic” and will “pave the way for opening accession talks” with Macedonia and Albania.

Per French wishes, it will allow to stall or even slide back a candidate country that fails to make the expected progress or goes back on some of the reforms that were already evaluated as accomplished by the EU. France’s main demand was that the process is made reversible.

The new methodology also clusters the 30-something chapters in several groups.

In a few weeks the Commission will also publish its progress reports about Macedonia and Albania, which it hopes will add to the pressure on France, Holland and other countries who are skeptical about further enlargement.