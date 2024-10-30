The annual EU progress report on Macedonia was presented today. EU Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas delivered it today to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

The report notes limited progress in judicial reforms and no progress in the fight against corruption – reflecting the abuses of the SDSM – DUI led Government and the highly controversial Criminal Code that they passed, which helped pardon a number of oficials charged with abuse of office and may be used to shield SDSM and DUI officials from prosecution. According to the report, proposals from the current Government to dismiss and reform the Judicial Council are cause for “serious concern”. The report also notes the worsening relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria and calls on Macedonia to accept the current Bulgarian demands and amned its Constitution.

I’m encouraged that, after a brief period of the new Government being in office, the European Union is recognizing our efforts to fight corruption, which was not the case in the previous report. A lot of work awaits us. Conducting the reforms will be a long and hard work and I assure you that the Government will dedicate itself strongly to improve life in all the areas where the detected failures are worst, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that he understands how tired Macedonia’s citizens are from the entire process. “We are held in the waiting room without justification. Still, the only sustainable and strategic goal for the future of all of us remains membership in the European Union”, Mickoski said.