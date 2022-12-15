The Council of the European Union has rejected the Bulgarian declaration that called for “effective prosecution and condemnation of hate crimes by authorities in Macedonia”. Sofia wanted its unilateral statement to be incorporated in the conclusions of the General Affairs Council (GAC), in the part dedicated to Macedonia, but ministers rejected the motion.

Some of the media in Bulgaria reported yesterday that the Bulgarian declaration was accepted, but according to the conclusions of the Council, which Deutsche Welle had access to, they said this was not the case. The Bulgarian media refer to the conclusion on “further strengthening of fundamental rights, freedom of the media and freedom of expression” which is stated in point 12 of the conclusions and applies to all countries of the Western Balkans region.

The Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan MaricicIn confirmed this to DW. “Bulgaria’s unilateral declaration is not part of the conclusions, and their individual position was not accepted by other countries”, says Maricic.

The Deputy Prime Minister clarifies that the council’s conclusions “only remind of the previous conclusions” adopted in July this year from this summer “and everything else is support for our position and the continuation of the accession negotiations”.

Good neighborly relations and regional cooperation remain essential elements of the enlargement process, as well as of the Stabilization and Association Process. The Council recalls the importance of achieving tangible results and implementing bilateral agreements, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria. The text mentions that statements and activities that negatively affect good neighborly relations and the peaceful resolution of disputes must be avoided.