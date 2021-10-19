European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said Tuesday at the press conference on the reports for Western Balkan countries that that he’s working on Macedonia and Albania to hold the first intergovernmental conferences at the same time, by December at the latest.

Várhelyi also ruled out the possibility of decoupling Macedonia and Albania in the enlargement process, although he opened that possibility a few months ago, but said the proposal was rejected by most EU members.

He believes that both countries are ready to start negotiations, and the postponement of the process harms the credibility of the Union. Várhelyi emphasizes that he is involved in solving the problem with Bulgaria – he recently visited Skopje and Sofia and as he says, he is ready to help.

The report on the country notes that instead of enforcing existing laws, the state is focusing on rapid adoption of new laws.

The judicial system in Macedonia is “moderately prepared” for EU membership, and the fight against corruption receives the same assessment from the Union. Little progress has been made in reforming the state administration.

Although the engagement of the opposition parties in the Parliament is welcomed, its work is accompanied by deep polarization, the European Commission’s report states.

The EU Progress Report is published once a year. It contains assessments of the fulfillment of the economic and political criteria and gives recommendations for further reforms of the countries on the road to the EU.