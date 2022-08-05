The European Union is following closely all related developments, including the recent public exchanges between the Head of the Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, and the Financial Police Director, Arafat Muaremi and calls on the issue to be addressed by the competent authorities, the EU Delegation in Skopje says after Ruskovska’s call to relevant state institutions and foreign embassies and international organizations.

The implementation of the rule of law is one of the highest priorities for the European Union. It is an essential part of the upcoming negotiating cluster on Fundamental Values, which will be the first to be opened in the accession negotiations with the EU, said the EU Delegation.

It added that the existing laws of the country stipulate the respective competences of the national authorities and the ways of their mutual cooperation, which should be respected.