EU will accept Macedonian tourists Macedonia 16.06.2021 / 12:42 The European Union is preparing to put Macedonia on the list of countries whose citizens can safely travel to the EU as tourists. The list is also expected to include Albania and Serbia, as well as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. eucoronalist
