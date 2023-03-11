Grubi and Kovacevski got entangled in their own lies which they placed to justify the selection of the IRD-EPTISA-Electra Solution-Euro Consulting Consortium. The consortium is completely compromised and the election should be annulled, accuses Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, the company Euro Consulting is owned by Branimir Dimitrijevic. And he has been an owner since its foundation until today, at no time has he left it.

Dimitrijevic is indicted in Armenia for surveillance crime, accused of large-scale fraud. According to the information published by the media, he is accused of committing fraud worth 1.8 million dollars, as a team leader of the French-Spanish consortium “Savage-Eptisa”, which supervised the development and implementation of the North-South road corridor project in the period from 2009 to 2018.

Branimir Dimitrijevic escaped from Armenia with the help of three Macedonian diplomats, who took him out of Armenia with a private plane and diplomatic passports in 2019, after which an international warrant was issued.

In 2019, SDS and DUI are in power in Macedonia, the same parties that now give Dimitrijevic a business of 22 million euros, whose diplomats while they run the institutions helped him escape from justice.

Now Dimitrijevic’s Euro Consulting, which is being prosecuted in Armenia for fraud of 1.8 million dollars during the supervision of a road corridor, will supervise the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d, a project worth over 1.3 billion euros. This company, together with the Chinese EPTISA, will have an insight into the technology of the American Bechtel, at a time when the US Secretary of State warned of Chinese bribery for projects where high technologies are applied.

Grubi and Kovacevski put Bechtel and Macedonia’s international reputation at risk with their choice of supervision. That is why it is urgently necessary to cancel the selection and issue a new call, which will ensure competitiveness between the bidders and the openness of the procedure, without jeopardizing the national interest, the budget, or the reputation of the state.