Europe Elects, an agency that complies polling results from across Europe, reports on the latest IPIS poll in Macedonia.

The poll shows VMRO-DPMNE with a significant and growing lead over SDSM. EE analyzed the IPIS results and finds that in the next elections, VMRO will win 39.4 percent of the vote – up from the 34.6 percent it won in the 2020 elections. SDSM would win 30.1 percent – down from 35.9 in 2020. IPIS published its poll including the respondents who refused to answer or were uncertain who to vote for. The IPIS poll also showed that the personal rating of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is almost twice that of SDSM leader and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.