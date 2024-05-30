On Thursday, Ambassador David Geer, Head of the Delegation of the European Union, will officially inaugurate Europe House Struga.

The celebration will extend into the afternoon with the unveiling of the EU-funded mural “Symbiosis” at the Museum of Nature “Dr. Nikola Nezhlobinski”. Young people from Struga will have the opportunity for peer-to-peer exchanges at an outdoor networking event, according to a press release from the Delegation of the EU in Skopje.

“Europe House Struga held its first event on March 21, 2024, coinciding with World Poetry Day. The ‘Mlada Struga’ award was revived in collaboration with the Struga Poetry Evenings on this occasion. In recent months, Europe House Struga has successfully gathered young people to facilitate the exchange of ideas. And this is just the beginning,” the press release stated.

The Europe House network began its expansion in Skopje in November 2019, followed by openings in Kriva Palanka and Strumica in February 2021, and in Bitola and Veles in May and June 2023, respectively. This year, the network will be completed with new branches in Struga and Tetovo. The opening of Europe House Tetovo is scheduled for early next month.

“In 2023 alone, our Europe Houses hosted approximately 900 artistic, educational, or entertainment events for over 36,000 participants. The expanded network organized 300 events in the first four months of 2024,” the press release concluded.