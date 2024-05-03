The European Front announced in a news release that the leaders of the parties that make up its coalition came to the conclusion that the first round of the presidential elections on April 24 took place in a calm, fair, and democratic environment during a meeting on Thursday in Struga.

According to the press release, Bujar Osmani’s victory against opposition candidate Arben Taravari, who received 40,000 votes, is expected to grow on May 8th, when the European Front will celebrate its historic triumph in the legislative elections.

“In this instance, since the European Front has withdrawn from the campaign for president in the second round of the presidential elections and as we value and respect the public’ votes,right, the European Front states that it is the exclusive will of the citizens how they want to exercise this right,” reads the press release.