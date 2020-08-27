The Government and state prosecutors refuse to act in the Eurostandard Bank scandal, where companies linked to the Government were taking out credits with little or no collateral, said Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska from VMRO-DPMNE.

Our information is that such credits were being given for the past three years, to shell companies set up by other companies, who applied without sustained business plans or any hope of repaying back the loans, Dimitrieska said.

She added that many of these companies were set up in Strumica – the stronghold of Zoran Zaev’s SDSM party – and were claimed for the purpose of building residential buildings. The bank collapsed two weeks ago, after years of mismanagement. The deposits, worth a total of 200 million EUR will have to be paid pack by the deposit insurance fund, partially supported by the Government. Meanwhile, politically linked depositors, such as Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, withdrew their money (in her case – sizable 250,000 EUR) from the bank months before it went under.