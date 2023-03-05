Goran Trajkovski, head of the market inspection service, announced that the Government will freeze the prices of other products, even after its move to freeze the price of bread caused shortages across the country.

After several days of shortages, the large industrial bakeries began to deliver some quantities of bread at the regulated price of 33 denars per 450 gram loaf, but are preparing a legal challenge and will seek damages from the Government. Still, the fiasco is not giving pause to the Government, and its officials announce that they will freeze the price of pasta and dairy products next.