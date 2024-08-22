Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski dismissed the request from Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska to have her programs voted in the city assembly. Mickoski and Arsovska met earlier this week trying to figure out a way in which the management of the city can be normalized after years of Arsovska’s constant feuding with the party that got her elected

Much was said about her in this past period, I would add that she’s a benchmark for a person that creates enemies, and that is not good. Even if we put her programs to a vote, nothing will change, said Mickoski.

The mismanagement in the city hall is causing problems with trash collection and public transportation. The Government is considering revoking Arsovska’s competencies in the most critical areas, to ensure their normal function.