Even today, the Constitutional Court failed to elect a successor to Dobrila Katsarska, whose mandate ended yesterday. Judge Ana Pavlovska-Daneva withdrew her candidacy today in order not to bring the state into a constitutional crisis, and her opponent, Tatjana Vasic Bozadzieva, did not receive the required majority, after which the constitutional judges voted for Judge Osman Kadriu, who also did not receive the required majority.

The Constitutional Court informs that Judge Vasić-Bosadžieva received five votes in all the votes in which she was nominated. Judge Kadriu received the same number of votes in the eighth voting.

– The procedure for electing the president of the Constitutional Court continues in accordance with Article 7 paragraph 4 of the Rules of Court, according to which if the candidate does not get the required majority, the procedure for electing the president is repeated, the Constitutional Court clarified.

For today, according to information from the Constitutional Court, there will be no new vote.

The Constitutional Court explains the reason for the division of votes by the fact that the judges vote according to their own conviction and that voting “for” or “against” is their personal conviction.