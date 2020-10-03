Kosovo handles the coronavirus better than Macedonia does, official figures show. In Kosovo, 53 new Covid-19 cases were registered and three patients have died in the past 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 630. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 15,758 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Kosovo, while 13,787 people have recovered. At the moment, there are 1,341 active cases across the country. Yesterday, 544 tests were performed, and a total of 69,652 tests have been performed since the onset of the pandemic.

Out of 1,831 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 243 new cases were registered in Macedonia. Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-98, Kumanovo-11, Stip-7, Prilep-12, Tetovo-2, Struga-9, Veles-3, Bitola-5, Ohrid-5, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-5, Gevgelija-5, Strumica- 21, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovis-9, Kocani-11, Probistip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Berovo-9, Valandovo-4, Vinica-2, Delcevo-2, Sveti Nikole-12, Kicevo-1, Negotino -2.