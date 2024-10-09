Even a stalwart supporter of the SDSM party such as former ambassador and minister Gjorgji Spasov came out in support of the proposal from Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, that the dispute with Bulgaria is resolved with a time-delayed amendment to the Constitution.

Mickoski supports this position for years, insisting that the key Bulgarian demand – that the Bulgarian community is added to the Macedonian Constitution – is implemented at the end of Macedonia’s EU accession talks, as the country is admitted to the EU. This, Mickoski believes, will prevent Bulgaria from putting new demands before Macedonia, and causing new roadblocks in the EU accession process. Mickoski recently pointed to the imposed Prespa Treaty with Greece, which also contains such clauses.