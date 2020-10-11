Even with a greatly reduced number of tests (1,648) compared to yesterday (2,464), the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients remained just below 400. A total of 383 tests came back as positive, indicating that the major spike in new cases is nowhere near its plateau.

The Healthcare Ministry also revealed that seven patients died over the past 24 hours from Covid-19. The patients ranged from 51 to 79 years of age, and the deaths were reported in Kumanovo, Tetovo, Gevgelija, Skopje, Kavadarci and Bitola (two patients).

Over half of the new cases (201) were reported in the capital Skopje. Strumica continues to be another hotbed of the current spike with 20 cases, as many as Prilep, while Kumanovo and Bitola had 11 and 12 cases respectively.

The total death toll now stands at 792, while the number of active cases is at 3,951. The Ministry announced that the Infectious Diseases Clinic, one of the two main Covid-19 centers in the country, is full and that patients are sent to a field hospital set next to it.