Even members of the Zaev regime used the opportunity Serbia made to get vaccinated. Deputy Economy Minister Kire Kolemisevski (picture) and Zaev’s coalition partner Lile Popovska were among the Macedonian citizens who headed for Belgrade and Nish in Serbia to take the vaccine.

Macedonian citizens have given up on the hope that the regime will procure vaccines. Donations and purchases so far have barely been enough for the medical staff immediately tasked with fighting Covid-19 and some vaccination of elderly and patients with chronic illnesses is expected to begin this week after 24,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were delivered through the Covax mechanism.

Pictures from Nish even showed members from the staff of Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce waiting for vaccines provided by Serbia.