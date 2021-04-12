Event organizers announced they will hold protests in front of the Government building each day for three hours starting today at noon, to demand compensation for their lost work. Organizers of conferences, seminars and events are struggling after almost all such events were banned under the coronavirus rules.
The Government announced it will provide a million EUR to the industry in events meant to mark the 30th anniversary since independence and the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid peace treaty.
