Due to the incapacity of Venko Filipce, Macedonia sees a huge number of new Covid-19 cases every day, over 3,400 citizens have died so far, patients are leaving hospitals lacking organs, and there are no vaccines, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party says that the scandals of Venko Filipce seem to never end.
Filipce’s incapacity to procure vaccines results in Macedonia being at the bottom of the world list of vaccinations. According to Bloomberg, Macedonia ranks 118th out of 122 countries. Macedonia is at the bottom! And as if this were not enough, another scandal broke out in the series, there are videos showing the Minister of Health and the doctor by vocation in the operating room, without any personal protective equipment, violating all basic protocols. According to the videos, the safety of the patient is not one of the most important priorities of Filipce, he violated the basic medical procedures and protocols. “Primum non nocare” – First, do no harm. It should be the first thought of all medical staff. Did Filipce break this rule? Venko Filipce should immediately resign. Every day spent with Venko Filipce as minister costs human lives!, said the opposition party.
