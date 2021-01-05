SDSM admitted to censoring news. At the press conference of SDSM, Bogdanka Kuzeska said that they have prepared a strategy for censoring the media. Is Kuzeska on behalf of a political party preparing platforms for fake news, instead of the Government doing it officially, VMRO-DPMNE asks.
The party reminds that even if the government has made a project, it is a matter for which the Government should inform, and not SDSM.
We know that SDSM has whole actions for fake news and their spreading, probably because they are leaders in their creation. The thousands of comments and posts of the citizens that have been deleted because SDSM and Zaev do not like it when someone is critical of the national policies of this government are against democracy, VMRO-DPMNE said, adding that every other sentence of Zaev is fake news.
