SDSM admitted to censoring news. At the press conference of SDSM, Bogdanka Kuzeska said that they have prepared a strategy for censoring the media. Is Kuzeska on behalf of a political party preparing platforms for fake news, instead of the Government doing it officially, VMRO-DPMNE asks.

The party reminds that even if the government has made a project, it is a matter for which the Government should inform, and not SDSM.