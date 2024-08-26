According to their coordinator Martin Stojanovski, the VMRO-DPMNE councillors will vote on the unvoted work programs of state firms on Thursday during the City of Skopje Council session. We shall soon know whether and to what degree this session will impact the betterment of Skopje’s circumstances, particularly those related to public health and transportation, which the mayor Danela Arsovska asserts is because these initiatives were not voted on.The councillors have not yet received information from the mayor regarding the terms under which the buses would be purchased, their cost, or the amount of the installment; therefore, it is unclear if they will also vote in favour of the purchase of new buses. As Stojanovski emphasised, it will depend on what the proposal will offer.

The most intriguing thing is that, unlike previously when only the City of Skopje shared information about the regular activities of the public enterprises under its control on their official Facebook page, the enterprises now regularly share information about where they gathered garbage, where irrigation was done, and other details in an effort to demonstrate to the public how hard these enterprises work.All of this came about as a result of the Skopje mayors’ demands that the public enterprises “Communal Hygiene” and “Parks and Greenery” have their licenses withdrawn, be dissolved, and have their authority transferred to the municipalities. More specifically, each one of them needs to maintain their own “yard” in terms of cleanliness and vegetation.