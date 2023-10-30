Macedonia ranks among the top five European countries where 100 percent of secondary school students engage in foreign language studies, according to an analysis conducted by Landgeist, utilizing Eurostat data. Alongside Macedonia, Lichtenstein, Malta, Romania, and Sweden also make up this elite group of nations where all secondary-level students partake in foreign language instruction.

The prevalence of foreign language education within these countries significantly contributes to the widespread multilingualism across Europe. A notable three-quarters of secondary students across these nations undertake the study of one or more modern foreign languages. While such instruction doesn’t guarantee proficiency in the languages taught, it equips students with the fundamental tools for potential linguistic competence.

Conversely, the lowest percentages of secondary school students engaging in foreign language studies are observed in Denmark (76%) and Iceland (80.2%). Remarkably, both countries are renowned for their high levels of English proficiency among their populations.

Other nations also boast substantial participation in foreign language education. For instance, Bulgaria has 98.8 percent of its secondary school students studying foreign languages, Slovenia follows closely at 98.6 percent, while Greece maintains a rate of 95.3 percent, and Germany engages 87.8 percent of its secondary students in foreign language studies.