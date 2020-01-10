Lawyer Mercan Dauti addressed the President of the Basic Criminal Court with a letter, saying that the manner of communication and conduct they practice as a Basic Criminal Court at every request of lawyers that comply with applicable laws, where they expressly call the Bar Association to deprive them of their licenses is an attempt to silence and exert pressure on the lawyers.

You have the power and therefore you punish us, initiate disciplinary proceedings, but on this occasion, I would like to remind you that the stick has two ends. I urge you and all international institutions, for your own good and for the good of the state, to respect the rule of law and respect the laws, which is a condition for our country to join NATO and the EU as soon as possible, so accept the resignation of lay judge – Ljiljana Ivanovska Kocovska and let the criminal case continue without the influence of the President of the court, and let the trial be conducted with the trial chamber, Dauti said.