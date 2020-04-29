Companies linked to the Zaev family are constructing apartment buildings in the former Strumica army barracks, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during a TV interview. Nikoloski said that the background of this development is an open secret in Strumica, which is Zoran Zaev’s power base, and he even linked the recent fire.E

Everybodyin Strumica knows that Zaev’s family is building in the barracks complex. People are panicking over the coronavirus and nobody pays attention to bandits linked to the government engaged in crime in Prilep, in Bitola, whether Zaev’s companies are engaged in crimes in Strumica, which they are. Suddenly a fire breaks out there, by coincidence or not, but that is not a topic of interest, only the virus is, Nikoloski said.

Zaev has twice been credibly accused of corruption with publicly owned land in Strumica – once he received a presidential pardon and the second time he was released by a judge while he held full power over the judiciary.