Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev are brothers in crime and corruption, say VMRO-DPMNE, adding that they were caught alive when they were chasing commissions for the purchase of vaccines during the biggest health crisis in Macedonia, the covid crisis.

While thousands of citizens died due to the delay of vaccines and Macedonia recorded the highest death rates during the Covid crisis, Venko Filipce as Minister of Health in Zaev’s government negotiated vaccines with the Stabri company from Hong Kong at a 100% higher price than what others were paying countries, that is, the other governments paid 30 dollars each, and Filipche and Zaev negotiated 62 dollars. For 200 thousand vaccines, that is 6 million euros more money. That’s the working method of Venko Filipce, Zoran Zaev’s partner in businesses and shady deals. They are the face and the bad side of the same coin. Now Filipce is sitting on the chair in SDSM, thinking that he will protect himself from the responsibility of the corrupt deals that there is serious doubt that he made as a minister in Zaev’s government. Both he and Zaev think that SDSM will use her as a hostage to save themselves from possible actions. But they should know that this math will not pass, that is, everyone who made a mistake will be held accountable, say VMRO-DPMNE.