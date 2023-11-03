The “Wild Meat” scandal of oncology shows all the monstrosity of the cancer mafia that got rich on the backs of the most seriously ill patients. After two months of pre-investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office is silent about the scandal with Oncology, there is no charge or even an official investigation. It shows that the SDS and DUI authorities are handling this case as well as the process with the tragedy with the modular hospital, with the tragedy at Laskarci or the tragedy with Besa trans. It is heading towards that and for Oncology, the extended cable is to blame, say VMRO-DPMNE.

The monstrosity in this case is that although it lasted for months and years ago, and even in 2023, when abuses with the therapy and treatment at the Oncology clinic were widely discussed, there was no reaction from the authorities. Neither the Ministry of Health, nor the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nor OJ. According to the documents that we presented, the Oncology clinic, despite having sufficient supplies of drugs, procured new quantities from the government’s favorite wholesaler. Although they were “extorted” from money, the patients were still left without therapy and no one was held accountable for that. How is that possible? The supplier of the expensive therapy made defections, delays, with the delivery and no one raised an alarm about it or initiated a procedure.This is a mafia system of abuse of expensive therapy at the Oncology clinic that lasted until 2023, which caused an extreme cost to health, damage to the budget, and worst of all, it was done at the expense of patients who either did not receive therapy or did not receive it in time they were getting it.

There must be no responsibility for this case. This is wild meat that is destroying the health care system. No matter how much they hide, drag out or fudge this scandal, they should know that the documents show that this is a heinous crime that will be held accountable now or soon.