Refreshed and rested from the trip to Dubai, the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fight against corruption and Secretary General of SDSM Ljupco Nikolovski returned to work. He informed on social networks that he had a working meeting with the party’s Central Election Commission.

Everything is ready for the first direct intraparty elections organized by SDSM on March 21. In 80 municipalities across the country, in every municipal organization of SDSM, polling stations will be opened on Sunday, Nikolovski wrote on Facebook.