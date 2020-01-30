At today’s “Racket” hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office is presenting evidence against defendants Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski. The defense of the two defendants said they had not received them, to which prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska responded was incorrect.

The evidence was submitted along with the indictment, although we are not obliged to do so. Did they see today that they do not have them? Maybe we have missed some evidence that we failed to scan, but during the break, it will be submitted to them, Ruskoska said.

The first piece of evidence refers to an order to search Janeva and Jovanovski’s homes as well as to the seized phone of the girlfriend of the special prosecutor’s son.