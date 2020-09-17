Thousands of citizens took part in Thursday’s mass protest in Skopje. From the parking lot of the sports hall “Boris Trajkovski”, along the Partizanski Odredi boulevard, to the Regulatory Commission, which acts as an extended arm of SDSM and Zaev, thousands of citizens led by the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE reminded that Zoran Zaev’s mafia destroyed the economy in Macedonia and left on the street over 40 thousand citizens in five months.

Macedonia has a historic drop in GDP of 12.9%, Zoran Zaev trades with Macedonian history, sells Goce Delcev, and on top of everything is the increasingly expensive electricity that affects the standard of all. Expensive electricity brings poor people.

