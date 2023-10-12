Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Bujar Osmani, revealed that there are multiple scenarios under consideration concerning the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship following the conclusion of Macedonia’s term. One of these scenarios involves the possibility of extending North Macedonia’s mandate for an additional year.

During a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osmani disclosed that, as of now, Estonia is the sole candidate for the 2024 Chairpersonship. However, the Russian Federation has thus far blocked Estonia’s candidacy, given that OSCE decisions necessitate consensus from all 57 member-states.

Osmani stated, “The Russian Federation clearly indicated during the last meeting on September 26 that it would not support Estonia. Therefore, we have established a group of Chairpersonship Friends, which is engaged in discussions with other countries that could serve as alternative solutions. You may have noticed my recent visits to Central Asia and other states. We are actively searching for an alternative country to chair in 2024, especially since Finland is already approved for 2025.”

He emphasized the significance of having a chairperson for the OSCE, as the organization cannot effectively operate without one. Hence, there have been concerted efforts to identify a country on which a consensus could be reached.

Osmani also noted that if a consensus remains elusive, one of the potential scenarios is to prolong Macedonia’s term by an additional year. However, this decision, too, would require unanimous agreement among the member-states.