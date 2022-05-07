Explosion heard after an electric fire in Skopje Macedonia 07.05.2022 / 10:38 A loud explosion awoke the citizens of Skopje’s western Karpos 4 district. Fire broke out near the United Nations bridge, apparently linked to a power pulon. Residents told Republika that the fire spread toward at least one vehicle. firekarpos Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 28.01.2022 Major fire in a busy commercial area of Skopje Macedonia 26.01.2022 Tetovo prosecutors will need three weeks to determine whether to press charges in the deadly Covid hospital fire Macedonia 24.01.2022 German expert report on the deadly Tetovo hospital fire is translated, given to local prosecutors Macedonia News Nikoloski: Blockading the Parliament is just the first step toward early elections After two years, prosecutors announce charges in the high profile medical malpractice case in Struga Nikoloski: Macedonia has a lot to gain from Viktor Orban’s friendship Warm and sunny weekend expected Nikoloski: VMRO-DPMNE must take steps to ensure that we have early elections Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE fully supports the demands of the teachers, we proposed a law that meets their needs to Parliament but it was rejected by SDSM and DUI VMRO-DPMNE mayors will work to bring foreign investments to their municipalities After the threat of political blockade, Kovacevski finally expresses readiness to meet with Mickoski .
