Expres reports that the incident in which three police officers were injured on Monday evening in the woods of Vodno near Skopje was caused by a top police commander.

The officers tried to stop a car that was parked on Vodno, despite the order that all woods and mountains are closed to citizens to prevent the devastating forest fires. The patrol identified a man and a woman in the car, but the driver fled and the police patrol rolled over during the chase. One officer was serious injured.

According to Expres, the driver of the car that fled is actually the commander of a key police unit, who was in Vodno with his lover. The Interior Ministry did not identify the perpetrator of the incident but it is widely shared on social media. Expres reports that he is being protected because he is close to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and his brother works in a security agency that protects a number of top Government officials.