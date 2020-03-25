A new curfew deadline will be in effect in Macedonia this weekend, as citizens will be banned from leaving their homes between 16h and 5h.

It’s possible that this curfew will be in effect for next week as well. Currently, there is a general curfew for all citizens between 21h and 5h. Those over 67 can leave their homes only between 5 and 11, while those under 18 can do so between 12 and 21, to avoid mixing the two categories of citizens.

On Tuesday, the police found 103 citizens in violation of the curfew, outside of their homes after 21h. More than half were detained, while 31 were let go with a warning.