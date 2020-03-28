Macedonia is under an extended coronavirus curfew today. Citizens are required to clear the streets by 16h and companies need to cease operations by 15h.

Exemptions include farmers and companies who have unavoidable operations in the afternoon and overnight.

Earlier restrictions remain in force – people over 67 need to get home by 11h, and those under 18 can only go out between 12h and 16h. This curfew will also apply to Sunday, while starting Monday the country will likely return to the earlier curfew that allowed citizens under 67 to be out by 21h.