The DUI party responded to the barrage of allegations from VMRO-DPMNE by accusing the opposition party of “pathetic nationalism”. DUI has positioned itself as equal or even dominant party in the ruling coalition, and is involved in a long list of alleged corruption scandals, culminating with the huge Bechtel highway deal.

Mickoski remains in the shadow of Gruevski for five years now. He fell below 320,000 votes in the general elections. It is notable that Gruevski is more popular than him in the polls, DUI said in a statement – trying to stir divisions in VMRO between the previous and the current leadership of the party.