The Macedonian Central Bank informed the public that forged 2,000 denar bills are being put in circulation.

The bank said that the police is notified and is looking for the source of the forged notes. It informs the public that when they suspect they are given a fake 2,000 denar bill they should pay attention to the reflecting colored band in the upper middle portion. In original notes, the band changes its color, while the fake bills do not have this effect. The watermark is also always visible in the fake notes, while in the originals, it can only be seen under direct light.