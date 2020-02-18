News was spread this evening that Interior Minister Nake Culev, in solidarity with Interim Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rasela Mizrahi, who was dismissed by Parliament, was preparing to submit his resignation to Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

It is completely fake news of Spasovski’s government inspired by fears of criminal structures that are in pact with the government. To their dismay, Nake Culev is not resigning.

Probably today’s press conference where I disclosed illegal actions that grossly violated public procurement law, as well as the previous press conference where I talked about abuses related to the procurement of passports and other personal documents, as well as ongoing criminal investigations into other cases is the reason for the panic of Oliver Spasovski, so he started abusing the interior ministry for party purposes and publishing fake information in the media, Culev reacted.



He also said that I he was not thinking about resigning at all. On the contrary, he would remain in the interim government until the last day and fight firmly against all the remnants of the bad governance in the state and crime and commit to a clean election process.