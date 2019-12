A family dispute resulted in a murder and a serious injury today in Skopje’s Taftalidze district. The incident erupted between V.S. (55) and his brother in law S.D. (55) and his son F.D. (25). V.S. fired his pistol at both men, killing S.D. at the spot and wounding his son in the right leg.

The police is saying that the in-laws had a history of disputes over property rights. The killing occurred at the store owned by V.S., who was arrested after the murder.