The Pejoski family from the village of Radozda near Struga had a narrow escape when a 50 ton rock rolled into their yard. It just missed the house in which 15 people – four of them children – were staying.

A miracle saved us from the huge rocks that fell on our shed. It was so close to levelling our house, the family says.

Much of the village is built underneath a cliff which has recently become unstable. Villagers are considering moving out and are appealing for help to to together a plan that would make the cliff more sound.