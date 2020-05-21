Tetovo local authorities warned that the spike in new Covid-19 cases is due to family gatherings. Three group gatherings in and around Tetovo led to 10 new cases in one day, said epidemiologist Naim Skenderi.

Tetovo and Bogovinje have the most new cases. Citizens should not lower their guard and should know that the epidemiological situation in Tetovo is not yet good. We call on them to avoid gathering in groups and going to family visits, Skenderi said.

Tetovo is a majority Muslim region and the month of Ramadan, which reaches its climax this week, includes late evening iftar feasts which usually draw dozens of people together in the open.