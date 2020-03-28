The family of the woman who died today from teh coronavirus told Telma TV that she was not hospitalized and was told by doctors she will be only when the test comes back positive. By the time it did it was too late for 66 year old Nemljune Ibraimi from a village near Struga who contracted the virus with her husband while visiting a doctor from Debar who was later confirmed as positive to the virus.

Debar is now under quarantine after four dozen positive cases in the small mountainous town. Ibraimi sought treatment in Ohrid on Thursday but was sent back. “She couldn’t breathe for two days, but through the reception window at the hospital we were told to come only if we have a positive test”, her son in law said.

The Healthcare Ministry said it will conduct an investigation in this case of denied care.