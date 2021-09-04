One person was killed and seven are injured in a horrific triple car crash that happened today on the mountainous Gostivar – Kicevo road. Local media are reporting that a mafia figure close to the Zaev regime named Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec was involved in the crash, and pictures from the scene show a person that looks like him teetering on the scene.

A BMW, a Mercedes SUV and a small truck collided. A person in the truck was killed. This road, running through the Bistra mountain, is notorious for its sharp turns.

Zoki Kiceec was sentenced in the major Racket scandal, where he was one of the key enforcers of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, as she was extorting money from businessmen. Kiceec cut a deal with the prosecution and helped put an end to the investigation before it could reach Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who, as Janeva’s key political ally, was reportedly at the top of the extortion pyramid. Another scandal involving Kiceec broke later when audio tapes showed him talking to Montenegrin businessman Miodrag Davidovic – Daka. Kiceec took hundreds of thousands of euros from Daka to facilitate his meeting with Zaev and Zaev’s chief of staff Dragi Raskovski (who recently had to step down and was detained in a separate corruption investigation). Daka, one of the key backers of Russian interests in Montenegro, eventually secured Zaev’s help to receive approval from the Tetovo city council for a huge real-estate development deal in Tetovo, worth tens of millions of euros.

Kiceec is known for his passion for fast cars and firearm collections.