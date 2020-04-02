A shocking footage in which two young men from Stip are seen beating a young, apparently pregnant woman, caused such outrage that the father of one of the men all but publicly disowned him.

The footage was apparently made months ago, but went public yesterday and caused immediate outcry. Early this morning, Interior Minister Nake Culev informed the public that the men have been detained and are being charged. Social media users helped identify them through their Facebook accounts. And today, a TV crew spoke with the father of one of them.

I have one child, but he buried me, the father said. He added that there may have been some provocation on the part of the girl, but that the assault is inexcusable.

Разговаравме со таткото на еден од осомничените за насилството во Штип "Имам само еден син, ама закопа ме више" pic.twitter.com/gCT4tpIS9Z — FurKlan (@FurkanSaliu) April 2, 2020

A lawyer from Stip said that he was recently contacted by the family of one of the men, who asked for representation in the case. He publicly declared that he will defend the girl, but not the attackers. “I have no idea which of my colleagues would take up the case”, the lawyer said.