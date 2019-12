A father and son from a village near Rosoman were stabbed by a father and son from Albania following an argument yesterday.

The incident happened in front of a restaurant in Rosoman, where the father and son from the near-by village of Ribarci were attacked by the two Albanian citizens. At one point, the younger of the Albanians used a sharp object to attack the two Macedonian men, the police said. They were taken to the Kavadarci hospital for treatment.