Kire Mihailov from Strumica addressed Friday’s protest against the political revanchism of the government led by Zoran Zaev which as he says has felt on his own skin.
I worked in PE Makedonski Sumi where I honestly and professionally did my job, a job from which I supported my family. But imagine, I was fired because of a Facebook post, at a time when I was on unpaid leave, unfortunately that is the reality in Macedonia.
Just because of a written sentence against the government. Can you imagine how far their minds can go and what they can do and what they are ready to do. What democracy are we talking about, freedom of speech, what was that? This is not democracy, there is no freedom of speech here, there is no humanity here. There is revanchism and terror here, said Mihailov, says that what is happening to him is persecution against his family and personally against him because he does not agree with the disastrous policies of SDSM.
