Kire Mihailov from Strumica addressed Friday’s protest against the political revanchism of the government led by Zoran Zaev which as he says has felt on his own skin.

I worked in PE Makedonski Sumi where I honestly and professionally did my job, a job from which I supported my family. But imagine, I was fired because of a Facebook post, at a time when I was on unpaid leave, unfortunately that is the reality in Macedonia.